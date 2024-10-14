Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual assault in six new lawsuits, including one case involving alleged teenage victim



By Elizabeth Wagmeister and Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — At least half a dozen new lawsuits were filed Monday against musician and producer Sean Combs, accusing him of sexual assault against men, women and a 16-year-old boy.

The suits were all filed anonymously by John Doe and Jane Doe plaintiffs in federal court in the Southern District of New York. The lawsuits range in allegations that in some instances include rape, sexual assault, and the drugging of drinks. At least two of the alleged assaults took place at Combs’ White Parties between 1998 and 2006. All six plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The latest lawsuits are part of an expected wave of litigation against Combs by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee and co-counsel Andrew Van Arsdale, who previously said they were representing at least 120 alleged victims of Combs including minors.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” Combs’ attorneys told CNN in a statement. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs is currently in federal custody as he awaits trial for his indictment in the Southern District of New York on counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prior to Monday, Combs was already facing multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. He has previously denied those allegations.

Alleged incidents at White Parties

In one claim, Combs is alleged to have assaulted a 16-year-old male at a White Party in the Hamptons in 1998. The claim states that Combs “instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose” himself “explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself.”

This accuser said he “eventually recognized Combs sexually assaulted him by and through his power and influence over John Doe because he knew John Doe wanted to become a star.”

A second John Doe filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging he was assaulted while working as security at a White Party thrown by Combs in 2006. Doe alleges Combs gave him two alcoholic drinks laced with drugs before he was forced inside a van and sexually assaulted by Combs.

Doe states in his complaint that he left the party and told his boss what happened.

Alleged assault at Macys

In a third lawsuit, against Combs, his businesses and the retailer Macy’s, a John Doe claims he was hit and sexually assaulted when he ran into Combs and his two bodyguards inside the stockroom of the chain’s flagship department store in New York in 2008.

“Combs approached Plaintiff while Plaintiff was still on his hands and knees,” according to the lawsuit, when Combs forced him to perform oral sex.

“After he was finished, Combs threw Plaintiff’s head aside and said words to the effect of ‘shut up or I’ll kill you’,” according to the lawsuit.

Doe said he reported the alleged assault to Macy’s security, who, he alleges, did not investigate. Three weeks after the alleged assault, Doe claims Macy’s pressured executives to fire him because the retailer signed a multi-million deal with Sean John Clothing.

Doe is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. CNN has reached out to Macy’s for comment.

Two allegations of rape

In another complaint, a 19-year-old college student identified as Jane Doe, said she and a female friend were invited to a photo-shoot and an “exclusive” after-party at Combs’ hotel in 2004. According to the complaint, Combs became “more aggressive” and “ordered Ms. Doe’s friend to perform oral sex on him or else he would have them both killed.”

Another female plaintiff alleges that after meeting Combs at a music video afterparty in 1995, he “unexpectedly” began kissing her. “Feeling uncomfortable and confused, Plaintiff asked him to slow down, believing they were there to talk,” the suit states. “Instead, Combs advanced aggressively.” When Jane Doe attempted to pull away, Combs “violently struck her, slamming her head against the wall and causing her to fall to the floor” and raped her, according to the suit.

Alleged sexual assault by Combs and at least two other men

One of the complaints, from a John Doe, states that in 2021, he attended a party at Combs’ residence in New York, where he was served an consumed one alcoholic beverage.

“The effects of the drink were immediate and overwhelming,” the complaint states.

Doe states he became disoriented and attempted to remove himself from the situation. He next remembered being in a bedroom and “despite being vaguely aware of his surroundings, he could not move, speak, or fight back.”

“Plaintiff was paralyzed—feeling as if he was trapped in his own body,” the complaint states. “He distinctly recalls seeing Combs above him, naked, at one point during the

assault. During this time, Plaintiff was sodomized by at least three men,” according to the complaint.

This story has been updated with additional details.

