TxDOT Launches Holiday Safety Campaign Amidst Sobering Drunk Driving Statistics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As festive cheer permeates the holiday season, Texas families grapple with the heartbreak of losing 1,246 loved ones to drunk driving incidents last year.

December alone witnessed 108 lives tragically cut short, with an additional 229 individuals facing serious injuries in DUI-alcohol-related crashes across the state.

In response to these somber statistics, TxDOT initiates a compelling "Drive Sober. No Regrets" campaign, aiming to enhance road safety during this critical period.

The intensified law enforcement presence until Monday, January 1, serves as a proactive measure to curb the devastating impact of drunk driving.

Amidst the grief, TxDOT's campaign seeks to amplify awareness and responsibility, emphasizing that drunk driving incidents are entirely preventable. The financial toll of such incidents is significant, but more importantly, lives hang in the balance.