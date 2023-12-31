Skip to Content
Environment

TxDOT Launches Holiday Safety Campaign Amidst Sobering Drunk Driving Statistics

Case Clark lost his life to a drunk driver on March 11, 2021.
TX DOT
Case Clark lost his life to a drunk driver on March 11, 2021.
By
December 31, 2023 11:11 AM
Published 11:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As festive cheer permeates the holiday season, Texas families grapple with the heartbreak of losing 1,246 loved ones to drunk driving incidents last year.

December alone witnessed 108 lives tragically cut short, with an additional 229 individuals facing serious injuries in DUI-alcohol-related crashes across the state.

In response to these somber statistics, TxDOT initiates a compelling "Drive Sober. No Regrets" campaign, aiming to enhance road safety during this critical period.

The intensified law enforcement presence until Monday, January 1, serves as a proactive measure to curb the devastating impact of drunk driving.

Amidst the grief, TxDOT's campaign seeks to amplify awareness and responsibility, emphasizing that drunk driving incidents are entirely preventable. The financial toll of such incidents is significant, but more importantly, lives hang in the balance.

Article Topic Follows: Environment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content