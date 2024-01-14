Skip to Content
Environment

Potential Breakthrough in Leukemia and Lymphoma Treatment Unveiled by UTEP Researchers

Renato Aguilera, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, is the principal investigator on a project that identified a novel pharmaceutical compound that successfully kills leukemia and lymphoma cancer cells, potentially paving the way for new forms of therapy. His team’s findings were recently published in the research journal PLOS One
The University of Texas at El Pas
Renato Aguilera, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, is the principal investigator on a project that identified a novel pharmaceutical compound that successfully kills leukemia and lymphoma cancer cells, potentially paving the way for new forms of therapy. His team’s findings were recently published in the research journal PLOS One
By
Published 11:11 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso have revealed a promising discovery in the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma.

Renato Aguilera, Ph.D., and his team identified a compound known as thiophene F-8, showcasing its ability to induce programmed cell death in cancer cells.

Published in PLOS One, the study involved screening 1,300 compounds, with thiophene F-8 standing out for its effectiveness in inhibiting the growth of new cancer cells.

Dr. Aguilera expressed the significance of discovering new anticancer drugs, and Mia Swain, Ph.D., a key contributor to the research, highlighted the compound's potential to work alongside existing therapies.

The team plans to continue studying thiophene F-8's effectiveness, potentially paving the way for clinical studies by pharmaceutical companies.

This breakthrough presents hope for enhanced treatment options in the ongoing fight against leukemia and lymphoma.

Article Topic Follows: Environment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content