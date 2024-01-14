Potential Breakthrough in Leukemia and Lymphoma Treatment Unveiled by UTEP Researchers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso have revealed a promising discovery in the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma.

Renato Aguilera, Ph.D., and his team identified a compound known as thiophene F-8, showcasing its ability to induce programmed cell death in cancer cells.

Published in PLOS One, the study involved screening 1,300 compounds, with thiophene F-8 standing out for its effectiveness in inhibiting the growth of new cancer cells.

Dr. Aguilera expressed the significance of discovering new anticancer drugs, and Mia Swain, Ph.D., a key contributor to the research, highlighted the compound's potential to work alongside existing therapies.

The team plans to continue studying thiophene F-8's effectiveness, potentially paving the way for clinical studies by pharmaceutical companies.

This breakthrough presents hope for enhanced treatment options in the ongoing fight against leukemia and lymphoma.