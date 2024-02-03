California braces for a stronger atmospheric river this weekend



By Allison Chinchar and Sara Tonks, CNN

(CNN) — A stronger and longer-lasting atmospheric river event is set to hit California this weekend, bringing a considerable risk for flash flooding, mudslides, damaging winds, and heavy mountain snow. Nearly 40 million people are under flood watches including San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

“Chances are increasing that a lengthy period of heavy rain will develop late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday and Monday,” the Los Angeles office of the National Weather Service (NWS) warned. “This storm could end up generating unprecedented amounts of rain across a widespread area!”

Rainfall is expected to begin as early as late Saturday night for central portions of coastal California where a few inches of rain by early Sunday morning may lead to flooding. Repeated rounds of storms could lead to the threat of rainfall totals of more than 5 inches, especially along the Santa Cruz mountains and Big Sur coast.

In Southern California, widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected – more than a month’s worth of rain for most. Los Angeles averages 2.99 inches of rain in February – their wettest month of the year on average. In the mountains and foothills of Southern California the NWS is forecasting up to a foot of rain.

This new atmospheric river comes right on the heels of a storm that brought record rainfall to most of California including Sacramento, Eureka, and Los Angeles, but these next storms are not the same.

The upcoming storm is much slower and is expected to stall as it moves onshore, bringing a much longer duration of rain compared to the first.

The weather service is concerned about the possibility of nearly continuous moderate to heavy rainfall lasting up to 48 hours, Sunday and Monday.

Flooding and mudslide concerns are high because the ground is already wet from the first storm.

Los Angeles International Airport picked up nearly a month’s worth of rain – 2.49 inches – Thursday.

The ground is also saturated farther north from an abundance of rain at the start of the year. Crescent City and Eureka both had their wettest January on record and are now expecting 1 to 3 inches through Tuesday.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 of 4 risk of excessive rainfall for Santa Barbara and Oxnard on Sunday. A more widespread Level 2 exists for much of coastal California including San Francisco down through Los Angeles.

On Monday, the Level 3 of 4 risk expands farther south to include Los Angeles.

High winds will also be a concern across much of California with widespread winds of 40 to 60 mph with some gusts as high as 75-80mph. This is likely to lead to downed trees and power outages.

“Confidence is strong that this will be as much of a wind event as it is a rain event,” the NWS office in San Francisco. “If anything recent model guidance has doubled down of wind potential.”

Wind advisories and high wind warnings stretch across pretty much the entire state of California from Redding down through San Diego affecting nearly 30 million people.

For coastal central California, there is also potential for severe storms on Sunday including San Jose and Salinas. The main threats are isolated tornadoes and damaging winds.

This storm is not just a rain and windmaker, it will also bring significant snowfall.

“What looks like the most significant and impactful storm of the winter season so far is knocking on our door,” the NWS office in Reno, Nevada, which also forecasts for parts of California, said. “Plan on major travel impacts in the Sierra from Sunday through Tuesday due to heavy snowfall. Best to get where you need to be on Saturday and hunker down until this storm wraps up.”

In eastern California, along the Nevada border, Mono County, which includes famous tourist destinations such as Mammoth Lakes and Yosemite National Park, is the target for what could be significant snow totals.

“Mono County will receive a double whammy from this storm, with notably higher snowfall totals as a result,” the NWS office in Reno said. “Through Monday night, there is an 80-90% chance for 4+ feet of snowfall above 8,000 feet (yes, that includes Mammoth Lakes).”

CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward contributed to this story.

