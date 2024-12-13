Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Coping with the "holiday blues"

Published 10:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The holidays can be stressful for anyone. Whether it's dealing with crowded stores, having to attend holiday parties, missing loved ones, or financial worries, they can all contribute to feeling down.

As part of ABC-7's "Be Mindful" initiative, Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, Mark Ross is joined by a panel of mental health experts to discuss the holiday blues. They'll discuss the symptoms, how it can affect a family member or friend, and how you or they can best deal with it.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

