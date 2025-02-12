Skip to Content
Firefighters showcase their water rescue capabilities ahead of potential rainfall

KESQ
By
Published 11:33 AM

Fire personnel are no strangers to rescuing people who need help. That includes water rescues across the valley during periods of rain.

Firefighters are busy preparing their equipment – including boats, ropes, and more – as well as making sure personnel who are trained for swift water rescues are on shift for the next couple of days.

Stay with News Channel Three to see what it takes for firefighters in Palm Springs to be ready to rescue anyone in need.

