A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

State governments are working to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the US, as federal officials say more testing will likely see the number of known cases continue to increase.

There were at least 732 cases and 26 deaths in the United States across 36 states and the District of Columbia as of 6 a.m. ET on March 10. That national figure includes 662 people diagnosed through the US public health system and 70 people repatriated to the US — 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 21 on the Grand Princess cruise ship and three from China.

Here are the reported number of cases from each state, not including those who were repatriated.

Arizona: 6

California: 107 (including two deaths)

Colorado: 12

Connecticut: 2

District of Columbia: 4

Florida: 15 (including two deaths)

Georgia: 17

Hawaii: 2

Illinois: 11

Indiana: 4

Iowa: 8

Kansas: 2

Kentucky: 6

Louisiana: 1

Maryland: 6

Massachusetts: 41

Minnesota: 2

Missouri: 1

Nebraska: 3

Nevada: 4

New Hampshire: 4

New Jersey: 11

New York: 142

North Carolina: 7

Ohio: 3

Oklahoma: 1

Oregon: 14

Pennsylvania: 10

Rhode Island: 3

South Carolina: 7

Tennessee: 4

Texas: 13

Utah: 1

Vermont: 1

Virginia: 5

Washington state: 180 (including 22 deaths)

Wisconsin: 2

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It is 46.