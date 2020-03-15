A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. A little more than a month later, the country has reported at least 2,885 cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

At least 60 people have died: 40 in Washington state, five in California, four in Florida, two each in New York and New Jersey and one each in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, South Dakota, Virginia and Oregon.

As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus within the US, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive includes 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 12

Alaska: 1

Arizona: 12

Arkansas: 12

California: 286 (including five deaths)

Colorado: 101 (including one death)

Connecticut: 20

Delaware: 6

District of Columbia: 16

Florida: 115 (including four deaths)

Georgia: 66 (including one death)

Hawaii: 4

Idaho: 4

Illinois: 64

Indiana: 15

Iowa: 18

Kansas: 8 (including one death)

Kentucky: 16

Louisiana: 67 (including one death)

Maine: 3

Maryland: 26

Massachusetts: 138

Michigan: 25

Minnesota: 21

Mississippi: 6

Missouri: 4

Montana: 7

Nebraska: 14

Nevada: 18

New Hampshire: 7

New Jersey: 69 (including two deaths)

New Mexico: 13

New York: 613 (including two deaths)

North Carolina: 23

North Dakota: 1

Ohio: 26

Oklahoma: 4

Oregon: 36 (including one death)

Pennsylvania: 47

Puerto Rico: 3

Rhode Island: 20

South Carolina: 19

South Dakota: 9 (including one death)

Tennessee: 32

Texas: 51

US Virgin Islands: 1

Utah: 9

Vermont: 4

Virginia: 41 (including one death)

Washington: 642 (including 40 deaths)

West Virginia: No reported cases

Wisconsin: 27

Wyoming: 3

CORRECTION: This story has been updated with the correct number of cases for Wisconsin. Also, an earlier version of this story misstated the number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; it is 46.

On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article has been updated to correct the count going forward.