A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has at least 18,960 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 263 people have died, including 83 in Washington state, 53 in New York, and 24 in California.

West Virginia reported its first case Tuesday, becoming the 50th state to have one; it’s now reporting eight cases. New York has more than 8,300 cases, more than five times as many as any other state. As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive include 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 106

Alaska: 14

Arizona: 63 (including 1 death)

Arkansas: 100

California: 1,077 (including 24 deaths)

Colorado: 363 (including 4 deaths)

Connecticut: 194 (including 4 deaths)

Delaware: 39

District of Columbia: 77 (including one death)

Florida: 557 (including 11 deaths)

Georgia: 485 (including 14 deaths)

Guam: 12

Hawaii: 37

Idaho: 31

Illinois: 585 (including 5 deaths)

Indiana: 79 (including 3 deaths)

Iowa: 45

Kansas: 44 (including 1 death)

Kentucky: 63 (including 2 deaths)

Louisiana: 537 (including 14 deaths)

Maine: 56

Maryland: 149 (including 2 deaths)

Massachusetts: 413 (including 1 death)

Michigan: 549 (including 3 deaths)

Minnesota: 115

Mississippi: 80 (including 1 death)

Missouri: 73 (including 3 deaths)

Montana: 21

Nebraska: 38

Nevada: 109 (including 2 deaths)

New Hampshire: 55

New Jersey: 890 (including 11 deaths)

New Mexico: 43

New York: 8,377 (including 53 deaths)

North Carolina: 137

North Dakota: 26

Ohio: 169 (including 1 death)

Oklahoma: 49 (including 1 death)

Oregon: 114 (including 3 deaths)

Pennsylvania: 268 (including 1 death)

Puerto Rico: 14

Rhode Island: 54

South Carolina: 125 (including 1 death)

South Dakota: 14 (including 1 death)

Tennessee: 228

Texas: 202 (including 5 deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 3

Utah: 112

Vermont: 29 (including 2 deaths)

Virginia: 114 (including 2 deaths)

Washington: 1,524 (including 83 deaths)

West Virginia: 8

Wisconsin: 206 (including 3 deaths)

Wyoming: 18

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of cases for Wisconsin, Alabama and the correct number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; it is 46.