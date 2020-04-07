‘Virus is spreading rapidly’ in Juárez: 14 cases, 2 deaths

Health

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Mexican health officials said Tuesday that the coronavirus, which has already caused two deaths, is now "spreading rapidly" in the city of Juárez and Chihuahua state as cases continue to grow.

Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, medical director in the Northern Zone of Mexico, said Juarez had risen to 14 confirmed cases - which is more than half of the 24 total infections reported in Chihuahua state.

In addition, he expressed regret at the deaths of two Juarez men on Monday who were diagnosed with the virus.

Other cases in Chihuahua state include six in Chihuahua city, as well as one each in Cuauhtémoc, Namiquipa, Ojinaga and Bachíniva.

A majority of those who have tested positive for the virus have required hospitalization, according to Valenzuela Zorrilla.

Officials said "the virus is spreading rapidly" and the only way to prevent further infections is for Chihuahua state residents to practice recommended hygiene and isolation measures.

Nationally, Valenzuela Zorrilla said that Mexico had a total of 2,439 confirmed cases, which increased by 296 new infections over the past 24 hours.