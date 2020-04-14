El Paso hospitals ‘reassigning’ workers amid canceling of non-essential medical services

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Many El Paso hospitals are choosing to reassign their employees instead of laying them off after non-essential medical services were canceled to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

To the north, Memorial and Mountview medical centers in Las Cruces announced furloughs for nearly 200 employees.

El Paso hospitals have take another route and moved employees to other services.

Las Palmas and Del Sol medical centers, both under HCA Healthcare, announced a “pandemic pay continuation” policy to avoid layoffs, according to hospital officials.

Employees who work in clinical facilities or support will have reduced hours and be reassigned to another job duty. Those who aren't able to continue working will receive 70 percent of their base pay for up to 7 weeks.

The HCA Heathcare CEO said he will also donate 100 percent of his paycheck for eight weeks

At University Medical Center, officials said they have not laid off any employees.

The Hospitals of Providence did not immediately respond to a request by ABC-7 for information.