El Paso orthopedic group looks forward to Texas loosening restrictions on elective surgeries

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Despite the number of coronavirus cases in El Paso and the rest of Texas continuing to rise, several restrictions are being eased in efforts to reopen the state which is benefiting some El Pasoans.

One El Paso orthopedic group was anxiously awaiting the governor's decision to announce three new executive orders last week in order to get the world's 10th largest economy up and running.

Starting Wednesday, restrictions on non-essential surgeries will be loosened.

"As long as 25 percent of the supplies at the hospital are still reserved for Covid-19 and if we use any personal protective equipment we don't have to go to the state or federal government to ask for help," said Toni Sides, operations manager for Sun City Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery Specialists.

Sides said, like many businesses in the Borderland, the orthopedic group was hit hard.

"We were doing probably less than or around 50 percent of the amount of patients we receive. It was hard financially," Sides said.

However, with the ease of restrictions, Sides said she knows things wont go back to normal right away, but will steadily back on track.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo told ABC-7 that Gov. Greg Abbott has reached out to mayors across the state for guidance.

He said the governor's decision to start reopening the state is beneficial for the whole community, the city has to balance it with keeping the infection rate down adding that the city has the authority to enforce stricter guidelines.

"To suppress it, we need to show that infections are leveling off and the death rate is holding and all of the things that are needed be done so we can start opening up our economy," Margo said. "I'm optimistic we can do that but we wont be able to do that until people abide by the emergency declaration rules."

Margo said while Gov. Abbott and President Trump have plans to reopen the state and country, mayors and local leaders across the state will be the ones rebuilding local economies.

"If there's a balancing act, the scales weighing towards lives. I think that's my fiduciary duty as mayor of this community," Margo added.