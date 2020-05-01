White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week

Health

The White House is blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the administration’s coronavirus task force, from testifying on Capitol Hill next week, according to a spokesman from a key House committee.

“The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week’s Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response. We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying,” House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander said in a statement Friday.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirmed the decision.

“While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” Deere said in a statement. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

This story has been updated to correct the last name of House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander in one reference.