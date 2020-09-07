No new virus deaths; 57 new cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO -- The El Paso Department of Public Health did not announce any new coronavirus-related deaths Monday morning.

It breaks a streak of four consecutive days with multiple deaths reported.

Health officials also announced 57 new and one "delayed" positive result.

These are results that the Department of Public Health is just now receiving from the State. These weeks-old cases have been announced daily since Aug. 15.

El Paso has now had 21,093 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 17,700 reported recoveries. It leaves the county with 2,832 known active cases.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.