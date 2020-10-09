Trump’s Covid failure is top of Wisconsin Democrats’ minds

Health

Louisa May Alcott, author of “Little Women,” wrote in her famous novel, “I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.” If only President Donald Trump had learned how to sail the American government’s ship. Perhaps he might have been able to calm the storm that is the Covid-19 pandemic. His failure, however, has brought us perilously close to capsizing.

And this failure is not going unnoticed by Democrats in Wisconsin, a key state to his reelection strategy and one where Joe Biden has led Trump for weeks. I recently spoke with Democratic and Democratic-leaning retirees, teachers, students, lawyers, nurses and essential workers in the state. Among the vast majority, the pandemic is the issue of most concern, tracking closely with national polls on the issues motivating voters this election cycle.

Each person I spoke to asked the candidates to give them realistic strategies for containing the virus, as well as for coordinating access to needed medical supplies, adequate testing and updates from career professionals on treatments and a possible vaccine. Gael Cullen from Milwaukee phrased it eloquently when she said, “End the acrimony, hatred and self-centeredness that keep us from putting in place a plan to address public health quickly and effectively — and without regard for political consequences.”

This frustration makes sense when you consider that Wisconsin, like much of the country, is nowhere near the end of the pandemic. In recent weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, Wisconsin has had the misfortune of being one of the leading states for new Covid-19 cases. Sadly, our state’s cases now exceed 138,000, many among low-income minorities in Milwaukee. And, this week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that, on average, over 15% of Covid-19 tests have been coming back positive.

The state health department noticed the starkest increase in cases among those 18-24 years old since the beginning of August. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in an online briefing there has been “unprecedented near exponential growth” of coronavirus cases among this demographic, five times that of any other age group. And a New York Times survey of cities with fastest rising cases found Wisconsin had eight metro areas listed, seven where University of Wisconsin campuses are located.

The situation is not much better at the elementary or high school level, with each district proposing its own patchwork plan for creating a safe learning environment. Some districts have money and can create additional safe spaces for in-person learning. Others have large numbers of students and limited resources — and must offer all virtual learning. Many districts now have reported Covid-19 cases.

Now, while the state’s response to the coronavirus does not entirely fall on the shoulders of the President, he bears some responsibility for setting an example for the American people on how to respond to the threats posed by the virus. Since June, Trump has visited Wisconsin at least five times. He has hosted three rallies, and at these rallies few have worn masks or socially distanced. At his latest large crowd event in Mosinee in central Wisconsin, he told the crowd, “By comparison to other countries, almost all metrics, we’ve done an incredible job.” On that day, Wisconsin had a record high number of positive Covid-19 tests, exceeding 2,000.

Over 100 years ago, during a comparable pandemic, President Woodrow Wilson made no public comment about influenza. His concern was boosting morale for the World War I effort. Wilson’s indifference to the pandemic resulted in the deaths of 675,000 Americans.

Our current President’s concern? Not winning a world war — but rather winning another four-year term.

Of course, coronavirus isn’t the only issue driving the state’s liberal voters. Racial justice is also a major concern. Mary Sussman, who lives in Fox Point, a small town north of Milwaukee, said that if she could speak to the candidates, she would ask, “What are your honest and concrete ideas for bringing us together, ending the racial, socioeconomic and political divides?”

Make no mistake, Wisconsin is divided — especially on the issue of racial justice. According to a Brookings Institution study, if you live in the Milwaukee metropolitan area, you live in the most racially segregated area in the country. Not surprisingly, there is a long history of strained police-minority community relations, systemic racism and inequality.

Yet, thousands of people — of all ages and races — in Milwaukee and throughout the state, marched for days this summer to protest the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, in Minnesota. After another Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot and paralyzed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August, many again took to the streets to protest. Overall, support for Black Lives Matter has been considerable, and the protests have been largely peaceful.

But the President didn’t acknowledge support for these protesters or their grievances. Instead, at the Republican National Convention, his party highlighted the gun-toting White couple from St. Louis, Missouri, who threatened the lives of protesters who crossed in front of their property.

And earlier this summer, in July, Trump tweeted, “I am happy to inform all the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.” The implication, of course, was that many of those low-income people were not White — and like many of the protesters — posed a risk to the White suburbs of Milwaukee.

This reminded me of my childhood in a White suburban neighborhood outside Chicago, where, in the mid-1960s, some community members tried to recall our priest for championing the construction of a low-income building close to the church. The priest stayed, but I left.

Among the younger responders to my questions, climate change and universal health care ranked high. Many voters in their 20s want to hear candidates address plans for combating the threat posed by the warming of our planet. As one young man, Sam Kacala from Milwaukee, wrote, “A lot of us will be living with the consequence of their decisions for years to come.”

And Peggy Creer from Whitefish Bay, another town north of Milwaukee, wrote, “I want to hear evidence of good judgment, critical thinking skills and a regard for truth.” Mary Pat Siewert from Elm Grove, a village in eastern Waukesha County, echoed this sentiment when she said, “I think the greatest thing I need from Washington is honesty. I am tired of people in the federal government being there for anything other than to be of service to the people of this nation.”

If Wisconsin citizens are looking for good judgment, critical thinking and regard for truth, they will have to look beyond the current President.