Newborns getting special holiday outfits, hats from Borderland hospital group

Health

El PASO, Texas – A group of local hospitals is trying to get into the holiday spirit.

Both Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center are giving out a special birthday gift to each newborn from now to Thanksgiving.

Each baby is getting a special birthday message from the hospital staff and a pumpkin-themed hat. You can view some of them in the photo gallery collection at the top of this article.

It’s all part of the second annual Pumpkin Patch event at the hospitals.

It is also a way to celebrate their recent Labor and Delivery Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Only 5 percent of hospitals across the nation get this recognition from Healthgrades.