Barnett Harley-Davidson hosts 35th Annual Blood Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Join Barnett Harley Davidson for its Annual Summer Blood Drive.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donating blood provides life-saving treatment for patients undergoing surgery, experiencing trauma, or battling cancer and blood disorders.

The Barnett Harley-Davidson Blood Drive event occurs from July 6th through July 9th.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The event is held at 8272 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, Texas 79907.

All participating blood donors will receive a goody bag, coupons, gifts, and a t-shirt.

Those who donate blood can also win the grand prize Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Motorcycle.