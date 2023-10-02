Strides of Hope: Estela Casas 5k Race for Breast Cancer Support

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation has announced its inaugural 5K event on October 7, 2023, at Ascarate Park, marking the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This event features a competitive 5K race, a non-competitive one-mile walk, and a special Kid's Dash designed for children under the age of 9. These funds will be channeled into essential resources and services that will offer much-needed support to families facing financial challenges on their cancer journey. Every dollar raised will stay right here in our community.

In collaboration with Desert Imaging, uninsured women aged 40 and above will have access to mammogram vouchers, and convenient onsite mammograms will be available through the MOM unit.

The first 800 registrants for the 5K will receive a finisher's medal and a T-shirt. Whether you choose to run or walk individually or as a team, you can participate in the support of those battling cancer or those who have fought courageously.

At 1:30 p.m., today, on October 2, 2023, further information about this event will be presented at Viva Auto group.

The Foundation shared the following event details:

Event date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Dr.