Some El Paso hospitals seeing an uptick in RSV cases

Empty waiting room
today at 10:45 AM
Published 11:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some hospitals across El Paso are seeing an uptick in respiratory infections right now.

According to a spokesperson with Las Palmas Medical Center, the hospital is experiencing an "expected seasonal uptick in respiratory infections, including RSV."

Del Sol Medical Center said they are not seeing an uptick in RSV cases.

Both hospitals said they do not require masks, and are not planning to change their masking policies at this time.

ABC-7 also reached out to University Medical Center. They explained they are not seeing an increase in RSV cases.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

