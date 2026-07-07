Vitalant calls for type O blood donations amidst shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-year low of type O blood prompted Vitalant to ask the community to donate the most-needed blood type.

The nonprofit is asking all blood donors, especially those with type O, to make an appointment. It said since May, type O blood supply decreased.

According to Vitalant, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion every two seconds, and type O is the most-transfused type.

Type O-negative blood can help anyone, Vitalant said. O-positive can help anyone with a positive blood type.

"When there is a shortage, doctors may have to decide who can receive it immediately and who can wait. That is why maintaining an adequate supply of all blood types is essential to ensure every patient gets the blood they need, especially when seconds count," James Dugger, Vitalant's vice president of the Texas area, said.

Around the Fourth of July holiday, Vitalant said it sees less donors.

"More travel, you know, more auto accidents because of more people on the roads. So just things like that in that takes away from the already needed blood for people who have surgeries and illnesses that require blood transfusions," Vitalant's Carla Alexander said.

Vitalant said donors who give blood by July 11 can get a special T-shirt while supplies last.

You can make a Vitalant appointment here.