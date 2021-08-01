More than 816,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered Saturday in the US as pace of vaccination rises

CNN - Health

By Nadia Kounang and Dakin Andone, CNN

The rate of Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States continues to rise, a positive sign amid skyrocketing cases and hospitalizations after weeks of lagging inoculations.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 816,203 doses were administered Saturday, the fifth straight day the agency recorded more than 700,000 shots in arms. That brings the total number of doses administered to 346,456,669, according to CDC numbers released Sunday.

The 7-day average of administered doses is now 662,529 per day, the highest average since July 7.

Per CDC data released Sunday, 168.4 million people are fully vaccinated, or 49.6% of the US population. Among vaccine-eligible Americans — meaning those who are 12 and older — 58.1% are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, hopes the recent surge in cases driven by the Delta variant is changing the minds of the vaccine hesitant, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday. Collins noted that in the last two weeks, vaccination rates have increased 56% nationally.

“This may be a tipping point for those who have been hesitant to say, ‘OK, it’s time,'” Collins said. “I hope that’s what’s happening. That’s what desperately needs to happen if we’re going to get this Delta variant put back in its place.”

Overall, the 7-day average of people becoming fully vaccinated each day is at 247,385 people per day.

Additionally, Saturday was the third day in a row that the 7-day average of people getting their first shots topped 400,000. The last time that metric was over 400,000 was the July Fourth weekend.

Still, this metric is lower than its peak on April 14, when the 7-day average of newly vaccinated people hit nearly 2 million.

Twenty states have now fully vaccinated more than half of their residents, including Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington state, as well as Washington, DC.

On the other hand, the states with the lowest percentage of their population vaccinated are Alabama and Mississippi, which have 34% and 35% of their residents vaccinated, respectively.

