More illnesses, deaths reported in listeria outbreak tied to recalled pasta salads, meals sold nationwide

(CNN) — Two additional deaths have been reported in a listeria outbreak that’s been linked with recalled ready-to-eat pasta salads and prepared meals sold at major grocery chains including Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger and Walmart, health officials said Thursday.

Seven new illnesses have been reported in three states over the past month, bringing the case count to 27 illnesses reported from 18 states. There have been 25 hospitalizations, six deaths and one fetal loss.

The US Food and Drug Administration, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak, which has been linked to Listeria monocytogenes contamination in precooked pasta supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods Inc.

Nate’s Fine Foods said in a statement in late September that it’s cooperating with the federal agencies’ investigation. “Our top priority is ensuring the safety of the people who enjoy our products, and we will continue to take all appropriate steps until this matter is resolved. … Nate’s Fine Foods sincerely apologizes for the concern this may cause. We remain fully committed to transparency and to taking every necessary step to protect the health and trust of our consumers.”

The affected pasta has been used in a variety of prepared meals and deli salads sold under various brands. Several products have been recalled:

32.8-ounce tray packages of Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese with a best-by date of June 27 or prior.

Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad with use-by dates of October 10 to October 29.

Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad with expiration dates from September 30 through October 7.

Kroger stores deli bowtie and penne pasta salads sold August 29 through October 2.

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls 9.6-oz with best-if-used-by dates of March 12, 2027, March 13, 2027, March 13, 2027 and March 17, 2027.

16-ounce plastic tray packages of Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettucine Alfredo with best-if-used-by dates of September 20, September 24, September 27, September 28, October 1, October 3, October 5, October 8 and October 10.

Albertsons store-made deli pasta salads sold from September 8 to October 4.

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz. with best-if-used-by dates of September 22, September 24, September 25, September 29, September 30 and October 1.

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz with best-by dates of June 26 or prior and 32.8-oz with best-by dates of June 27 or prior.

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz with best-by dates of June 19 or prior.

The FDA says that consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for these products and that they should not be eaten. If customers are unsure whether they have purchased contaminated products, they should contact the retailer.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. These symptoms can sometimes be preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems.

The FDA says that symptoms “usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.”

The agency also warns that the infection is most likely to affect pregnant women and newborns, adults 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems. Although pregnant women typically have fever, fatigue and muscle aches, serious cases may lead to stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Consumers who have symptoms of listeriosis are advised to seek medical care right away.

