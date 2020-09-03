2 people killed in overnight crash in Hudspeth County; I-10 West closed

Home

HUDSPETH COUNTY - The Hudspeth County Sheriff said two people died in an early Thursday morning crash on I-10.

The sheriff said three semi-trailers were involved. It's not clear at this point what caused the collision.

I-10 West is closed in Hudspeth County, and delays are starting to build up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is released.

