Active cases reach new high for 13th straight day; no new deaths reported

EL PASO -- For the 13th consecutive day, El Paso County set a new record high for active coronavirus cases, which stand at 8,350 as of Monday morning.

The new milestones was fueled by 555 new infections reported by health officials along with 13 delayed positive results.

The positve news from Monday's update is that no new deaths were reported, the death toll remained at 557.

El Paso also surpassed two other milestones, with the latest increase in infections the count has now surpassed 33,000 cases - while alos surpassing 24,000 recoveries.

The cumulative number of cases stands at 33, 326, while total recoveries reached 24,268.

As ABC-7 has previously reported, doctors and medical research suggest that some recovered persons may face long-term health consequences as a result of having been infected with the virus.