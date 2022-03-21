Two men arrested for stabbing man police say tried to defend central El Paso bartender

UPDATE: Police announced a second arrest in connection to the stabbing. Matthew Luis Acevedo, 24, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $250,000. No mugshot was provided. Police say Acevedo is from central El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas - A 26-year-old El Paso man is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a stabbing at a central El Paso bar on March 9.

Police say it happened at 11 p.m. at Dewey's Corner Pub when a group got aggressive towards a bartender. Police say 19-year-old William Shukitt defended the bartender and was reportedly stabbed by Marc Anthony Olivares.

Shukitt was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Crimes Against Persons Unit took over the investigation and reached out to the public to provide information on Olivares's whereabouts.

Olivares was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $250,000 where he remains.