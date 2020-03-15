New Mexico now has 17 virus cases; state orders limits to restaurant, bar occupancy

Lifestyle

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico now has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the governor again said Sunday that she expects that number to grow.

As a result, the New Mexico Public Health Department issued an emergency order Sunday imposing limits on the numbers of people allowed inside restaurants and bars.

Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said she issued the order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Beginning Monday, Kunkel said all resturants, bars, breweries, eateries and other food establishments shall operate at no greater than 50% maximum occupancy and seating occupancy.

Additionally, Kunkel said no more than six patrons will be allowed to be seated at together at tables or booths and all occupied tables and booths must be separated by six feet. Patrons also may not be seated at bars and standing patrons will not be served, she said.

The public health order also prohibits gatherings of 100 of more, but includes exemptions for shelters, retail or grocery stores, courthouses, correction and detention facilities and hospitals, among others.

All casinos and horse racing facilities must also close until April 10, which includes Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino in the Borderland. Casinos operating on tribal land are exempt from the provision.

“The best thing New Mexicans can do right now is self-isolate and limit person-to-person contact,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We all have to pull together in this effort. Keep washing your hands with soap and water regularly. Stay at home. Remember your neighbors and buy only what you need when you are shopping.”

The governor said New Mexicans who detect symptoms of virus infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the state health hotline at 855-600-3453.

Here are the details on the 17 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday:

Bernalillo County:

A woman in her 70s with recent travel to New York City

A woman in her 40s, the state is investigating a possible travel link in that case

A male in his 50s, who is a close household contact from a previously reported case

A woman in her 80s, who is a close household contact from that same case

A woman in her 70s, who is a close household contact from a previously reported case

A woman in her 50s has tested presumptive positive.

A man in his 20s has tested presumptive positive.

Two men in their 30s has tested presumptive positive.

A man in his 40s has tested presumptive positive.

Santa Fe County:

A woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County with recent travel to New York City

A woman in her 50s with recent travel to Italy

A woman in her 20s with recent travel to New York City

Socorro County:

A married couple with recent travel to Egypt.

Sandoval County:

A woman in her 60s tested presumptive positive.

A man in his 50s also tested positive.

The woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County and the woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County are in the hospital and one is in the intensive care unit, officials said. All the other patients are at home in isolation.