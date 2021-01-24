Sunday Funday Moment: InBloom aims at keeping El Paso eco-friendly by normalizing upcycled clothing

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- Cynthia Chavira’s small business, Inbloom is sure blooming, and it’s her take on helping our environment that’s catching the attention of many.

InBloom is a small business that began at Chavira's home as an online shop that provided customers with handcrafted bath products that were environmentally safe.

“We sell everything from handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, candles and shampoos," said Chavira, "All of my products are made with vegan ingredients. No animal by-products."

Back in December InBloom’s online store made the move to a storefront in east El Paso that provided El Pasoans with something different.

"What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to bring something new to El Paso that other bigger cities have but you don’t see here which is like the refill stations, the biodegradable packaging, the reusable packaging that you can bring back in,” said Chavira.

Customers are able to take their used packaging to refill on every visit.

A section of the store is also dedicated to helping customers normalize the recycling of their unwanted clothing.

"84% of clothing that we wear ends up in a landfill. So we’re trying to normalize the upcycling of clothing," explained Chavira.

Customers are able to bring their clean, used clothing to donate to the rack and take what they need.

“At the end of every month whatever is left on the clothing rack, we’re gonna donate it to either a family in need or a local shelter,” said Chavira.

"Take what you need, donate what you can is our motto," said Chavira.

She hopes her small business will help keep El Paso beautiful and less wasteful, and she hopes to encourage other future small business owners who may be nervous to get their small business going.

“Your only limit is the limit that you give yourself. There's no other limit to what you can do and what you put yourself out there to do.”

InBloom is located at 12301 Rojas Suite B25. You can follow InBloom on Instagram by Clicking Here.