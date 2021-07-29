El Paso’s Plaza Classic Film Festival returns for 14th year

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas --The Plaza Classic Film Festival is back and is making it's return to the Plaza Theatre.

The 14th annual festival starts Thursday, July 29 and will run until August 8, in and around the theatre in downtown El Paso.

Last year's festival was moved outdoors for a series of pop-up drive-ins around El Paso and online. People were able to stream some of the film and watch interviews.

This is year, festival organizers said, safety protocols will be in place. This includes social distancing, disinfecting, and seating capacity limits, including assigned "pod" seating. Mask wearing is encouraged.

The same rules apply for films that will be shown at the Abraham Chavez Theatre nearby.

Also new this year, air filtration systems were installed at both the Plaza and Abraham Chavez Theatres.

Opening day's films include "The Big Sleep" at 1 p.m., "Groundhog Day" at 2 p.m. and "Rear Window" at 7 p.m.

The festival will also include several free events.

Tickets for each film run from $5 to $20. For a complete lineup of the films being show, plus more information, click here.

You can also register with KVIA to win a pair of free tickets for several movies, by clicking here.