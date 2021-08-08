Sunday Funday Moment: Sarah Farms surprises El Paso boy featured on SportsCenter with free milk for a year

Lifestyle

El Paso, Texas-- One El Paso boy became a viral sensation after pulling a double play during a championship baseball game this past June.

"So when the batter hit the ball it bobbled but then I recovered it and got the batter out on first then when I saw the runner running to home I ran home and got him out,” said 8-year-old Jordan O'Hara.

It was back in June when his game-ending double play landed him in the number 1 spot on ESPN SportsCenter's top 10 plays after his dad tweeted the video out.

The cameras that caught that viral video were a donation from local dairy farm, Sarah Farms. They were installed to help parent's safely watch their children play baseball games during the pandemic.

"We had no idea that at the time it would be Jordan getting a double play, be on ESPN Sportscenter's play of the day," said Patrick Byrne, Owner of Sarah Farms, "So when we saw that we wanted to recognize him for putting El Paso on the map.”

This past Friday the Sarah Farms team surprised Jordan with a special treat, free milk for an entire year!

Jordan was surprised and excited for the free milk surprise.

Byrne went on to say that he wanted to continue encouraging other El Paso students to continue doing great things in our community to put El Paso on the map.

"All of our students that do great things to put El Paso on the map we will give them a year supply of milk,” said Byrne.

So, if you have a special moment of your student, send them over by clicking on the share tab and maybe they will be our next Sunday Funday moment and can receive a year supply of free milk all thanks to Sarah Farms.