Best El Paso neighborhoods for trick-or-treating

EL PASO, Texas -- The financial website SmartAsset has ranked El Paso as the fifth best city in the country for trick-or treating for 2021.

Why El Paso? According to the study, El Paso’s low property crime rate, low daily Covid-19 cases and its concentration of costume shops placed it as one of the best in the country and the best in Texas.

But we wanted to know where the best neighborhoods are in El Paso for little ghosts and goblins to go trick-or-treating.

Economists and data scientists at Zillow poured over data, producing a list KVIA.com first published in 2019 of what Zillow rated as the five best trick-or-treating neighborhoods in the Sun City.

Here's their list: