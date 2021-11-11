El Paso veteran continues to serve by helping military moms during labor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There are many veterans working at Las Palmas Medical Center and that includes Erika Warren. After serving her country, Warren now serves in the labor and delivery unit.

"When I got out, I became a paramedic. My mom's a nurse and my mother-in-law's a nurse, so I went and became a paramedic and then I became a nurse," Warren said.

The former Army sergeant and military spouse said one of the most rewarding parts of her job is being there for moms who may not have their families by their side while they're in labor.

"The very rewarding part is helping them get through stressful situation, but it's also an exciting and happy situation...That's what my goal is, is to make it nice and smooth for them."

Warren said she even gave birth to one of her children alone in Germany. "I was super scary," she said, but having lived through that she's now able to help patients facing similar circumstances at Las Palmas.

"Just the other day, we had somebody who was having some kind of complication and they had to have their spouse on the phone via FaceTime," she said.

Warren also just completed her birth doula certification to further her career. A doula is trained professional who provides support to a mother throughout childbirth.

From the military to the health care industry, Warren said she's always had a calling to serve.

"I think it's just how I was raised, to take care of people to give them give them what they what they deserve. They deserve to have like the best service that we give them and I take pride in that."