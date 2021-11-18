Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will be visible tonight

EL PASO, Texas —The longest lunar eclipse in 580 years begins Thursday night.

In the Borderland, the penumbral eclipse will start at 11:02 p.m. Thursday. At 12:18 a.m. Friday, the partial eclipse begins and the maximum eclipse – where the moon is closest to the center of the shadow – will happen at 2:02 a.m. Friday.

The eclipse will end at 5:03 a.m. Friday, which will make the duration a total of six hours and two minutes.

The near-total lunar eclipse will be the longest of the century and the first of this length in 580 years.

This history-making, near-total lunar eclipse coincides with the Full Beaver Moon, which will reach peak illumination at nearly the same moment as the eclipse’s height.

The Beaver Moon gets its name from beaver hunting season, which used to peak this time of year. Plus, beavers start retiring to their lodges for the winter around now, too. Other names for November’s full moon include the Digging Moon (from the Tlingit), the Whitefish Moon (from the Algonquin), and the Frost Moon (from the Cree and Assiniboine).