Local weight-loss doctor offers tips for sticking with New Year’s Resolution

EL PASO, Texas -- It's easy for people to say, "new year, new me," on January 1st but it's a lot harder to make it happen as the year progresses.

Typically this time of the year, many people ditch their weight-loss resolutions, but one local doctor said it's never to late to keep working on that goal, even if you fall off track.

Dr. Jorge Acosta, medical director of the Las Palmas Del Sol Bariatric Clinic, said losing weight is one of the most common resolution but about 80 percent of people who set this goal ultimately fail.

He said sometimes there can be a lack of motivation, or support from your family, or that goal of just losing weight is just too broad.

Here's some tips to keep in mind if you haven't been able to nail down your New Year's Resolution:

Try to build healthier eating habits. Dr. Acosta said meal prepping can help tremendously.

Another tip, try to get some sort of physical activity in. It could be something as simple as walking for 20 minutes. You can even encourage your family to get involved and make it a group activity.

Also try to take advantage of technology. There are many apps you can download on your phone that can help you keep track of your goals.

The biggest tip, set realistic goals for yourself. Dr. Acosta said while losing weight can be a great goal, his message to his patients to stay motivated is working towards building a better quality of life.

There are also many resources across the Borderland for people struggling with obesity.