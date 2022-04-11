ABC-7 partners with El Paso Catholic Diocese for Holy Week services online & on-air

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 is proud to partner with the El Paso Catholic Diocese to bring you live coverage of the Chrism Mass along with the Easter Triduum, which are the most sacred days in the Catholic calendar.

ABC-7 will be live-streaming the Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday ceremonies from at St. Patrick Cathedral on KVIA.com.

You can watch the culminating Easter Sunday Mass live on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW, Azteca America (Spanish Mass), and KVIA.com.

Here's the schedule:

(You can watch all of these LIVE when they happen in the video player at the top of this article.)

Monday at 6:30 p.m. - Chrism Mass

Thursday at 7 p.m. - Holy Thursday Mass

Friday at 3 p.m. - Good Friday Service

Saturday at 8:00 p.m. - Easter Vigil Mass

Sunday at 10 a.m. - Easter Sunday Mass in Spanish (*Also airs on TV on Azteca America 7.4*)

Sunday at 11 a.m. - Easter Sunday Mass (*Also airs on TV on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW 7.2*)