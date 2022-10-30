Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso’s Michael Myers is looking for a new job this Halloween

El Paso, Texas-- Michael Myers has been spotted across town on the hunt for a job

But this isn’t your typical spooky movie murderer Michael Myers, this is El Paso’s version of Michael Myers.

“Halloween season came around and we wanted him to be out and about to show off the city that we live,” said Stephen Flores, Owner of Stephen Flores Photography.

Flores had seen similar photoshoots of Michael Myers done before but he wanted to put an El Paso twist to his series and feature iconic El Paso landmarks.

"So we went around to different landmarks in El Paso and we shot him at Chico’s Tacos, scenic drive, any place that was major or thats iconic to El Paso,” said Flores.

Flores' photos quickly became a hit on social media with many people wondering what was next for El Paso’s Michael Myers.

“This year we decided that he loved El Paso so much that we decided to find him a job,” said Flores.

Yup, that’s right. Even masked killers need a job.

"So we've been taking him out to local businesses, showcasing small businesses to have him help them with anything that we can do with publicity to help encourage and to help drive traffic to those businesses,” said Flores.

Michael has applied at various El Paso businesses including Alamo Drafthouse, bars, petting zoo’s and he even tried applying for a job at KISS-FM Studios as an on-air radio host.

Courtesy: Iris Lopez

That wasn’t much of a success so he over to the KVIA studios to let him try a career in tv news and weather.

Courtesy: Stephen Flores Photography

Safe to safe, you probably won’t see Michael bringing you the news anytime soon, but if you do see him out and about feel free to snap a photo of him because El Paso’s Michael Myers is a friendly one.

“Since we kind of do it light hearted and funny and not scary with blood or weapons or anything like that it's been a lot more welcoming from the city and people don't get scared of him actually,” said Flores.

Stay tuned to see what’s next for El Paso’s Michael Myers.

“Hopefully we’ll brig him back with something even funnier than last year,” said Flores.

You can follow the Michael Myers photo series by clicking here.