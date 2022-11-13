Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso has its first-ever Dueling Piano Bar, ‘Elton’s Dueling Piano Bar’

El Paso, Texas-- Two El Paso men are trying to bring El Paso’s Union Plaza back to life with a music venue that is the first of it’s kind in El Paso; A dueling piano bar.

If you’ve traveled to Las Vegas, Dallas, or even Houston you may be familiar with the concept of a dueling piano bar.

“A dueling piano bar is a request driven entertainment venue where musicians are able to play any kind of genre from rock to disco to rap to country, it doesn't matter what it is they play it,” said Michael Sarabia, one of the managing business partners for Elton’s Dueling Piano Bar. “And theres two pianist, there's a drummer its a full band experience and its just a party.”

If you’ve never experienced a bar like this before, you’re in luck, because Michael and his managing partner, Alex Diaz, are hoping to provide locals with something the city has never had before.

“The reason that my business partner and I wanted to open this kind of music venue is because there’s nothing like this in this region,” said Sarabia. "El pasoans deserve to have a dueling piano bar.”

Managing a bar is something different for Sarabia who is also a managing partner for RevIVe, a mobile health ambulance.

“Thats what I've done all my life. I'm a nurse, I'm a paramedic and I wanted something different than medicine because medicine is a very serious and tedious occupation but this is different,” said Sarabia.

The new bar is located in what once was a go-to place for local nightlife, El Paso’s Union Plaza. Sarabia and his partner are hopeful that this new bar will bring people back to the area.

“We're flying in national acts every week. They're from all over the country,” said Sarabia. “Guests can expect a lot of fun, entertainment, music and just a great environment.”

Guests are able to requests songs that are played by professional pianists who also entertain the crowd with playful enteractions and humor.

The new music venue is a way to bring more jobs to the area and it’s also a way to help locals step out of their comfort zone to enjoy music like they've never experienced before.

“What we want people to get is an experience when they come in where they feel like they're part of a performance and where they could sing their hearts out and just have a good time with friends and family,” said Sarabia.

Elton’s Dueling Piano Bar is for guests 21 and older and is open only from Thursday to Saturday. It is located at 105 Durango St. Suite A. For more details on Elton’s Dueling Piano Bar, Click Here.