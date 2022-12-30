B Warm blanket drive provides warmth to record numbers

EL PASO, Texas --

A local organization has had a record-setting year, distributing more than 3,000 blankets to those in need, thanks to the help of generous El Pasoans.

The B Warm blanket drive is in memory of Braden Aboud, who died at the age of 14 in a skiing accident 16 years ago. His mother says the year he died, he was excitedly preparing for a blanket drive, and his parents knew he would have wanted the tradition to continue. This year is extra special, as students from the National Honor Society chapter at Franklin High School are hoping to make the event take off nationally, with chapters across the country joining in.

"It's exciting - they're going to Washington, DC to present the blanket drive, and let other schools nationally know what they need to do start a b warm blanket drive," Aboud says. "It's something every city in America needs."

Giving to those less fortunate not only helps Braden's memory live on, it also helps local school kids learn the importance of giving.

"I do it because I love it and I love other people and I know this world isn't just about me. I try to do whatever I can to help other people," says Keira Adams. She's president of the National Honor Society at Franklin High, just one of 17 school campuses that gathered donations this year.

The cold weather will continue, as does the chance for you to make a difference! For more information or to make a donation, click on this link: bstrongelpaso.org