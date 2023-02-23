Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
Published 2:04 PM

International Coin Club of El Paso hosts annual coin club

EL PASO, Texas -- The International Coin Club of El Paso is gearing up for its 59th Annual El Paso Coin Show this weekend.

This year's medal celebrates 150 years of the original El Paso City Charter. There will also be vendors, a youth and family treasure hung, and an auction.

The Coin Show will take place Friday Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the El Maida Shrine located on 6331 Alabama St.

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content