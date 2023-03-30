FirstLight Financial Minute: Smart tax management

EL PASO, Texas -- You still have a few weeks to file your taxes and FirstLight Federal Credit Union wants to help you with smart tax management.

Smart tax management is a combination of filing in a timely manner and taking advantage of everything that can reduce the amount of money you pay in taxes.

Here are some tips to keep in mind brought to you by FirstLight Federal Credit:

Make sure you are paying the right amount in taxes: "You know you are paying the correct amount of taxes if you neither owe taxes nor receive a large tax refund. While a refund may seem positive, it is really not making the most of your income during the year. For example, a $2,000 tax refund translates into $166 that you don’t have in your pocket every month. On the other hand, if you owe and can’t pay the entire sum, you’ll have to pay interest and possibly penalties, which will only add to your tax debt."

Make the most of your adjustments, deductions and credits: "Tax adjustments and deduction are expenses that you can subtract from your income, resulting in a lower taxable income like: An exemption amount for you, your spouse, each child, and any other qualified dependents, and certain disabilities Mortgage interest paid on your primary residence Equity loan or line of credit interest Charitable contributions to eligible organizations Some medical expenses The cost of tax advice, software, and books Moving expenses, in some cases Some educational expenses

Speak with a Financial Advisor: "A financial advisor can help you think through the ways you could put that money to work toward your personal and financial goals. You'll want to think about how much could go to paying down existing debt and how much you might consider investing to pursue a more secure future.

Maximize retirement savings plans: "If you have an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan (such as a 401(k), 403(b), or 457) available to you, use it. Since you make contributions with pre-tax dollars, your taxable income and possibly your tax rate will be lowered. Investments grow on a tax-deferred basis, so when you retire and take the money out the earnings will be taxed on your new, and usually lower, tax rate.

To learn more or have questions, click here.