Local doctor pens book about the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas -- More than 3,500 El Pasoans died during the pandemic. Alfonso Chavez, a nephrologist who has been practicing medicine for 50 years, just released his latest book. It's about life on the front lines during the pandemic. It also details his personal Covid fight. He talks about his faith, which he says physicians need when they practice medicine.

We caught up with him at his book release for "Pandemia: A Chronicle of Covid-19 in El Paso, Texas," at Coronado Country Club.

Dr. Chavez says he was hospitalized with Covid, and permanently lost all hearing in his right ear, and 70% of his hearing in the left ear. He now has a cochlear implant, but it hasn't slowed him down a bit. He wants his patients to know more about the disease process and how everyday decisions can affect overall health.

Dr. Chavez is the founder and director of the Amigo Kidney Foundation, which provides care and financial assistance to patients and families.