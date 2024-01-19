STUDENT LANDS BIG PHOTOGRAPHY GIG

A local high school senior got the invitation of a lifetime when he was hired to photograph the Sun Bowl game.

18-year old Canutillo High School student Ryan Romero was hired by none other than the official University of Notre Dame publication, "The Observer," to document the fighting Irish.

He's been shooting sporting events since 2022 and his portfolio includes UTEP women's soccer and volleyball, the Rhinos, and now Notre Dame is on his resume.

"You just got to get the right moment. You got to get the players running, mid stride, when they're coming right at you. You just have to be in the right spot at the right time," Romero says.

He adds that a lot of his favorite pictures are complete accidents.

Ryan has been accepted by UTEP and plans to study journalism. Looks like he's off to a fantastic start!