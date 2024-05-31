Lundy Elementary School students got one last important lesson before being released on summer break, thanks to a visit from an author.

Author Karen Berry Powell treated the kiddos to a story from her recently published book, "Four Steps: A Tale of Friendship and Peace." The underlying message is that we can all make a difference in the world, by apologizing when we are in the wrong, and working together. She says her message was well received.

"I felt like oh my God, they get it! There was no explanation. They said, it's such a small thing can lead to world peace. And that is exactly right. They got it," Powell says.

Her visit was also an inspiration for 3rd grader Rex Mendez. He says, "It was amazing! The way she painted and wrote the book. I thought she had a whole team, but she did it herself. It was amazing!" Classmate Maria Jose Diaz agrees.

"I learned that the world could change with the book the author wrote because it was about peace that can change the world," Diaz says.

Powell says her inspiration for the book came after a trip to the middle east, when she was touched by the kindness of the people. Once the current war started, she says it impacted her deeply. That's when she came up with the idea of making a positive impact on the world, one reader at a time.

"Four Steps, A Tale of Friendship and Peace," is a book for anyone 8 and up, and is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

