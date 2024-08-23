“Elvis” rocks out with the borderland for 45 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- He's got the moves, the voice...and even the real sideburns! Elvis impersonator Bud Sanders has been donning bedazzled bell bottoms, belting out Elvis tunes to local crowds for 45 years. He performs anywhere and everywhere - from backyard barbeques to local events - to our KVIA studio!

Sanders first fell in love with Elvis when he was just five years old. He says he stole his sister's records. The rest, as they say, is history! When he was young, a friend told him he should get up on stage and sing. He did, and was hooked. He says he loves the people he meets. Many share stories of their affection for Elvis, or tell stories of days gone by. Sanders himself saw Elvis perform in El Paso - twice! He says he just loves Elvis, plain and simple.

"I was gonna retire. Give the suits up. But everyone sees me different than I see myself. I can still do it. People are still calling. Why should I quit" Sanders asks.

We agree. He's bringing way too many smiles to people's faces to stop now.