Young folklorico dancers to perform at state fair

Published 9:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local dance group from Camino Real Ballet Folklorico will perform in Dallas at the Texas State Fair. It's something that means a lot to the troupe, according to instructor Alice Medina.

"It means a lot to us. We're representing El Paso, our culture and heritage," Medina says.   The theme of their four-dance presentation is Dia De Los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead."

"We're performing our altar piece. It's four songs. It goes through the whole celebration of the Day of the Dead, the altar, to the celebration piece." Medina adds that traveling and performing builds team confidence and self esteem, and makes the group feel more like a family. It also reminds them of their roots. The group will perform at the Women’s Museum Mundo Latino exhibit. Good luck!

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

