Antonio Pranger: Military Monday honoree for March 31, 2025

Published 4:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans  with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Antonio Pranger. A F-15 eagle photo specialist with the 49th tactical fighter wing on Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico..

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.

