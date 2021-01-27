Maintenance tips for fuel-efficient cars

Automotive

Maintaining your car properly can impact its performance and lifespan. Find out what maintenance should be performed on fuel-efficient cars.

Schedule routine maintenance checks: One of the most important things you can do to keep your car on the road is to keep up with routine maintenance, such as getting regular oil changes, tune ups and keeping your tires properly inflated.

Buy the right parts: When replacing parts on your car, be sure you are getting parts designed specifically for your car, and ones that are approved by the manufacturer. Getting inferior parts can impact your car's performance.

Change your air filters: Believe it or not, your air filter can impact your car's performance. Cars with clogged air filters may not accelerate as quickly as cars with clean air filters.