Teen Driver Safety: The Vital Role of Parents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Teen driver safety hinges on parents' active involvement, according to Michelle Anderson, the Director of Operations at the National Road Safety Foundation.

One of the essential aspects of this role is initiating crucial conversations with their teens about various driving safety factors.

According to NRSF, parents should discuss the perils of impaired driving, given that 19 percent of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2021 had consumed alcohol. Wearing seat belts consistently is a simple yet crucial safety practice. Shockingly, over half 51 percent of teens who lost their lives in crashes in 2021 were not buckled up.

NRSF officials say distracted driving poses significant risks, and in 2021, 7 percent of teen drivers in fatal crashes were reported as distracted. This issue extends beyond cell phone use to include other distractions within the vehicle.

NRSF recommends parents emphasize the importance of obeying speed limits, especially for young and less experienced drivers. In 2021, nearly one-third of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were found to be speeding.

It's also essential to educate teens about the heightened risks associated with carrying multiple passengers in their vehicles.

NRSF says that safety conversations save lives. Surveys have revealed that when parents actively engage in discussions about safe driving practices and establish rules, teenagers are less likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, resulting in fewer accidents.

To learn more about National Teen Driver Safety, visit NHTSA.

