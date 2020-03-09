Skip to Content
Coachella music fest being delayed until the fall amid coronavirus concerns

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California -- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will apparently be postponed until the fall due to coronavirus concerns.

As of Monday, health officials confirmed six cases in Riverside County, where the event takes place.

Entertainment Tonight, which airs daily on ABC-7, reported online Monday night that the festival, scheduled to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, will likely be moved from the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19 to a pair of weekends in October.

New York Magazine writer Yashar Ali later tweeted what sources told him the new dates would be for the international music gathering.

Frank Ocean, who was also slated as an event headliner, seemingly confirmed the postponement in a Twitter fan page post on Monday night.

