Apple Books US Bestseller List – 03/08/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Long Range by C. J. Box – 9780525538240 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Numbers Game by Danielle Steel – 9780399179570 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Blindside by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316529563 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward – 9780399181900 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson – 9780385348720 – (Crown)

6. American Dirt (Oprah’s Book Club) by Jeanine Cummins – 9781250209771 – (Flatiron Books)

7. House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas – 9781635574050 – (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare – 9781481431897 – (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Lethal Game by Christine Feehan – 9780593099773 – (Penguin Publishing Group)