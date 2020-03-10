Coachella to be postponed over coronavirus concerns, sources say

Entertainment

One of music’s largest events will be delayed over coronavirus concerns.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter tell CNN that organizers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will postpone the event, potentially until October, over the spread of COVID-19.

The festival, which typically attracts about 100,000 attendees per day, had been set to take place April 10-12 and 17-19 in Indio, California.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Coachella for comment.

A date change would follow last week’s cancellation of South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

Both events, which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, join a host of others — from concert tour legs to conferences — that have canceled or rescheduled plans as the number of global cases of coronavirus continues to climb.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were scheduled to headline Coachella. It is not yet known if they will perform in October.

Other artists set to perform had included Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Lewis Capaldi, Charlie XCX, Flume, 21 Savage, Lana Del Rey and Lil Nas X.